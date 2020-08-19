Man shot 'multiple times' outside Plant City store, deputies say

article

Hillsborough County deputies said they are searching for the suspect who shot a man outside a Plant City business.

The shooting occurred at the Twilight Zone Lounge and Package store, located on Florida Highway 60 near County Line Road. Deputies said they received a report of the shooting just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital after he was shot multiple times. Officials did not provide information on the man's condition, but said he was alert and talking.

Deputies said the victim and suspected shooter know each other.