Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries after reported shooting on I-275

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after reportedly being shot Saturday night on I-275, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to I-275 south between Fletcher and Fowler around 8 p.m. after receiving a call from a man who said he had been shot.

HCSO says it appears the incident began at another location and led to the interstate.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made.

