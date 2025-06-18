Man taken to hospital after Pinellas Park shooting

The Brief A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the 8900 block of 67th Street in Pinellas Park. The man was found at the shooting scene with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are now piecing together details and working to determine what led to the shooting.



A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after a shooting in Pinellas Park, according to officials.

What we know:

The Pinellas Park Police Department said they responded alongside the fire department to reports of the shooting in the 8900 block of 67th Street.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The man was found at the shooting scene with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a local hospital, officers said.

What we don't know:

Investigators are now piecing together details and working to determine what led to the shooting, PPPD said. No other information was immediately available.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Pinellas Park Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: