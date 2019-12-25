Man taken into custody after leading officers on chase from Hollywood to Kern County

A man has been taken into custody after leading officers on a wild Christmas Day chase.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the white Lexus SUV was reportedly stolen from the Hollywood area.

SkyFOX overhead showed the vehicle driving at a high-rate of speed along the I-5 in the area of Gorman. The vehicle got off an exit in Kern County and continued driving along Gorman Post Rd.

The driver then veered off the road and into a rural country area, eventually ramming through a gate.

A successful PIT maneuver by CHP stopped the vehicle just feet away from a house.

With guns drawn officers moved forward, took the driver out of the vehicle and into custody.

This is a developing story

