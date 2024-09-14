Man upset about his child's suspension threatened to 'shoot up' Tampa elementary school: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 35-year-old Clearwater man was arrested on Friday after he threatened to shoot up Gorrie Elementary School, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officials say a person who shares a young child with Estaban Del Valle reported that they received a threatening text message from him on Friday morning around 7:45 a.m. Del Valle was upset about his child’s suspension from the school located at 705 West De Leon St., according to authorities.

Police say Del Valle threatened to shoot up the school and specifically target teachers. According to TPD, the witness immediately reported the threat to the school administration, who immediately contacted the Tampa Police Department.

Detectives gathered evidence and confirmed that the threatening message originated from Del Valle's phone, according to officials.

The police department says Del Valle was found at his home in Clearwater and arrested with help from the Clearwater Police Department.

"Anyone who makes the choice to threaten a school is not only breaking the law, but they are also attempting to cause fear and disruption in our community," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "No student or teacher should ever feel unsafe going to school. It should be clear that this type of behavior is not tolerated in the Tampa Bay area and that law enforcement will use every available resource to investigate, apprehend, and hold offenders accountable to the fullest extent of the law."



Del Valle was taken to the Pinellas County Jail, according to law enforcement. He was charged with written or electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

