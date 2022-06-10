Man who died in Largo lake with gators was missing 3 limbs, police say

A man found dead in a Largo lake while searching for golf discs was missing three limbs after a likely encounter with alligators, police said Friday.

The medical examiner's final report on the death of Sean Thomas McGuinness will take about two months to complete, Largo police spokesperson Megan Santo said.

McGuinness, 47, was found May 31 in the Taylor Park lake, which is adjacent to a disc golf course. Authorities say McGuinness was known to frequent the lake to find discs and sell them. According to park management, McGuinness would enter the lake with disregard to the posted "No Swimming" signs.

It's not clear whether McGuinness drowned, had a medical issue or was killed by alligators. While the medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death, police said it was apparent that McGuinness suffered injuries related to alligators in the lake. Santo said he was missing three limbs when his body was found that morning.

Detectives believe the likely gator attack occurred in the nighttime hours as McGuinness did not appear to have been in the lake for a long period of time before he was discovered.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said two large alligators were trapped — one 10 feet long, the other 8 feet — but necropsies did not implicate either in McGuinness’ death. In a statement to FOX 13, FWC said there was "no evidence of their involvement with the deceased."

Two years ago, a man who was looking for discs in the same lake survived being bitten by an alligator on his face and hand.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.