Construction begins on Tampa's estimated $1B Westshore Interchange project

Construction is underway on the Florida Department of Transportation's Tampa Westshore Interchange project.

The project, which has been in the planning phase for years, aims to expand and improve congestion in one of the area's most heavily traveled areas.

Dig deeper:

This project hopes to relieve traffic in one of the most heavily traveled areas.

The Tampa Westshore Interchange connects I-275 drivers to the Howard Frankland Bridge and State Road 60 or Kennedy Boulevard by the mall.

It also connects drivers to neighborhoods near West Shore Boulevard and the Tampa International Airport.

"It's a major point of congestion right now for folks coming down the Veterans [Expressway] from Pasco and Hernando, people coming across the Howard Frankland from Pinellas, and people coming across town from Hillsborough and the city of Tampa," Zachary Stringer, the special projects construction manager with FDOT said.

By the numbers:

The project has been in the planning phase for years, with an estimated cost of $1 billion as of September 2021, according to FDOT.

FDOT officials say construction on the project began last month.

"What we're doing is increasing capacity," Stringer said. "We're going to help eliminate some of the weaves that people make currently by allowing drivers to make decisions on what roads they're going to be taking earlier."

Stringer says the project is being funded by state and federal dollars.

Phase one of Tampa Westshore Interchange project:

Stringer says the first phase of the entire project will focus largely on the west side of the interchange for I-275.

"There's a closure on the East Frontage Road, between Cypress and Lemon, but business access is still being maintained," Stringer said. "And then on the west side of SR-60, at West Frontage, the northbound movement is closed, but people can still use that West Frontage Road to access I-275 southbound."

Stringer says construction crews are working on drainage on the south side of the interchange and on Lemon Street.

"You'll see more construction heavily on Reo Street," Stringer said. "There's going to be a bridge that's going over I-275 there. You'll see construction continuing on the east side of SR-60, going up toward the airport. And you'll see construction on the south side of I-275 at the interchange itself."

Stringer says the Tampa Westshore Interchange project is the linchpin for the Downtown Tampa Interchange and Howard Frankland Bridge expansion projects.

"Also, at Trask Street, there's going to be a connection under I-275, so folks will be able to cross back and forth, north to south at Trask Street," Stringer said. "And Occident [Street]."

When the project is finished, FDOT says there will be additional lanes and two express lanes in all directions.

Stringer says the first phase of the larger project is expected to be completed in 2030.

"We understand it's a temporary inconvenience for drivers," Stringer said. "We do want them to keep in mind that it's for a long-term improvement is what we're building."

What's next:

Stringer says there are additional phases of the project in the planning stage.

"The scope is still in development, but it will include a continuation of I-275 construction, east of the interchange, and more work up SR-60, north of the interchange," Stringer said.

Stringer says there's funding for additional phases in 2030 and 2032.

You can find updates on the project here.