Man who violently beat wife with hammer shot, killed by Polk County deputy: PCSO

A man who was using a hammer to attack his wife was fatally shot by a Polk County deputy on Saturday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say around 6:50 a.m., PCSO was sent to a domestic battery call in the Eagle Lake area. According to deputies, a 61-year-old woman reported that she was being violently beaten by her husband, Charles Franklin Edwards Jr., 52.

Authorities say the 911 operator could hear Edwards beating the woman, and she was begging the operator for help.

When Deputy Sheriff Christopher Johnston arrived at the scene, the sheriff's office says he heard the victim screaming for help and saw the suspect attacking the victim with a large hammer once he went inside. Johnston told Edwards to drop the weapon and surrender multiple times, according to deputies.

When his commands were ignored, Johnston deployed his taser, but Edwards pulled out the taser probes and aggressively ran towards Johnston with the hammer raised and tried to strike the deputy, according to PCSO.

The sheriff's office says Johnston was forced to shoot at the "violent and enraged" suspect who was hit at least two times. Deputies say they tried to save Edwards' life, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim is being treated for significant injuries at the hospital and is expected to survive, according to officials.

Investigators say Charles Edwards Jr. had an extensive criminal history dating back to 2003 in the states of Tennessee, Michigan, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

According to PCSO, his prior charges include:

Possession with intent to sell narcotics (WV, MI and TN)

Resisting arrest (MI)

Assault (MI x2)

Tampering with evidence (MI)

Obstructing law enforcement (MI)

Escape/flight from law enforcement (MI)

"Domestic violence calls are one of the most dangerous situations law enforcement officers respond to. This is a sobering reminder of how dangerous domestic violence calls can end. This violent, enraged suspect was intent on killing his wife and was prevented from doing so by our deputy. We are praying for the victim to recover from her significant injuries," said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Authorities say Deputy Sheriff Johnston has been with the Polk County Sheriff's Office for 7 years.

Per standard protocol, PCSO says there are four investigations currently underway: an independent investigation by the 10th Judicial Circuit's Officer Involved Deadly Incident (OIDI) Task Force; an internal investigation by the PCSO Administrative Investigations Unit; the Polk County Medical Examiner conducts the autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death; and all investigative findings are forwarded to the 10th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office for their investigation and review.

