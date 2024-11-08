Lakeland father sentenced to 20 years in hot car death case that took life of 18-month-old

A Lakeland father was sentenced to 20 years in prison after leaving his 18-month-old daughter in the backseat of his car during the peak of Summer.

Joel Rondon, who pled guilty to aggravated manslaughter in August, was sentenced Friday morning by the Honorable Judge Jalal Harb.

After returning home from a Fourth of July party on July 5, 2023, a Polk County Sheriff's detective testified that Rondon had forgotten his daughter, Isabella, in the backseat.

"He was instructed [by his wife] to get the victim out of the car and when he came back out from taking food items inside the house, he saw the car door shut so he thought the victim had been taken inside," said Det. Sgt. Green.

After Rondon woke up for work around 11 a.m., he discovered Isabella's body.

Rondon admitted to detectives to drinking two or three beers while at the party. Kristie Ann Shaw, an FDLE crime lab analyst, testified Rondon tested positive for meth and marijuana. Under the influence of these substances at once, Shaw said that someone can suffer from impaired judgment, confusion, and drowsiness.

Isabella's cause of death was hypothermia.

"The highest temperature recorded during the study was 143.5 degrees," said Green.

Rondon's siblings talked about how he was a loving, protective father to his three other children though he had his struggles.

"He had a hard time with the loss of my brother, and I think that affected him more than anybody," said Jamirka Baez-Martinez, Joel's sister.

Rondon himself asked Judge Harb for mercy for not only himself but for his family.

"No matter how events unfold during court and the decisions made and the idea of never again walking into my home and seeing my baby leap up and happily yell, 'Dad, Dad, Dad' has left me shattered and scarred," said Joel.

Jazmine, Joel Rondon's wife, who is also facing a charge of aggravated manslaughter in the case, spoke as a witness during his sentencing.

"I speak on my baby girl's behalf, and I can honestly say that she loved her dad so very much," she said. "Her eyes would light up every time he would come through the door."

Assistant State Attorney Tim Coleman says this is about getting justice for Isabella and holding her father accountable.

The judge sentenced Rondon to 20 years in prison with credit for time served.

"One of the most impressive facts of this case is that you decided to go back to the vehicle to retrieve your cigarettes, and you didn't notice your child there," said Harb. "This is not a question and you're done talking. You failed that child then, and you continue to fail that child now."

Jazmine will be back in court for a hearing in early December when a decision will be made on whether she will go to trial.

