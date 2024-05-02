Man with a spear stabbed by Bradenton 7-Eleven clerk: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

An argument behind a Bradenton 7-Eleven landed a clerk in jail and a man with a spear in the hospital.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, a man in his 60s, who is known to carry a spear, went up to 34-year-old Danny Waiters behind the 7-Eleven located on the 900 block of 14th St. W., on Tuesday.

Police say the two got into an argument, and though the victim did show a spear, he did not threaten Waiters with it.

READ: Massive fire breaks out at Cody's Original Roadhouse in Tampa

Later, after the store manager told the victim to leave the property, police say Waiters and the victim fought again and when the victim turned his back on employees, Waiters stabbed him once with a pocketknife.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

Police say Waiters told them he thought the victim was going to grab the spear.

The victim underwent surgery and is recovering.

Waiters turned himself in to police and has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter