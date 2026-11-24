The Brief Manatee County resident David Krug reunited with the first responders who saved his life after suffering cardiac arrest following a gym workout last Thanksgiving. An off-duty firefighter started CPR within seconds, while a Manatee County EMS crew happened to be in the same parking lot. Krug, who was five months into retirement when his heart stopped on Thanksgiving last year, plans to skip working out this holiday.



Nearly a year after surviving cardiac arrest outside a Manatee County gym, a retired resident reunited with the Manatee County EMS crew and dispatchers who saved his life.

Manatee County cardiac arrest rescue

The backstory:

David Krug was five months into his retirement and preparing to enjoy Thanksgiving with his family last year when his heart misfired. He had just walked out of the gym with his son after finishing a workout, and the next thing he remembered was waking up in the hospital.

Bystanders, including an off-duty firefighter, rushed in and began performing CPR within seconds while 911 was called, according to District Chief Troy Dufrane of Manatee County EMS. A Manatee County EMS crew happened to be in the exact same parking lot picking up items for Thanksgiving when the call came in, allowing them to reach Krug quickly.

"All the pieces kind of fell into place for this call, our crew happened to be in that same parking lot when that call came in. They were able to get to him very quickly, there were bystanders that were there that were performing CPR," Dufrane said.

Emotional reunion before Thanksgiving

What they're saying:

Two days before Thanksgiving, Krug met the first responders in person to thank them for giving him a second chance at life. Krug said he got teared up and choked up meeting the people who kept his family intact.

"Every day is a blessing in my life, to be alive. Thanksgiving is really the time to say thank you to everybody," Krug said. "I thank my lucky stars. Every day of my life when I get my head off the pillow, I’m thankful."

Dufrane said the emotional reunion also brought tears to his eyes, noting that crews are simply trying to do what they are trained to do in the heat of the moment.

"To me, it made me get a little teary-eyed as well, seeing the emotion that comes with this call in the heat of the moment on those calls, we are trying to do what we are trained to do. We are trained to save his life," said Dufrane.

What's next:

Krug is back at the gym working out again and traveling. However, he said he and his family will be taking a break from working out this Thanksgiving.