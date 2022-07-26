Manatee County commissioners to consider concealed carry for employees during working hours

Manatee County commissioners are proposing big changes to the county’s policy, all in the name of making sure employees feel safe at work. Some commissioners are pushing for employees to be able to carry a gun while at work, a change that has others concerned.

The proposed change is all stemming from Commissioner James Satcher after he started the conversation during a meeting back in May. He said he believes all county employees should be able to carry a gun while on the job if they have their concealed carry permit. He said the current policy that doesn’t allow this is not only wrong, but he said it’s also "un-American."

Satcher wants the commission to overturn the current policy and change the rules to give employees peace of mind and to help keep them safe.

But several commissioners have concerns, including Commissioner Reggie Bellamy. He said changing the policy could create potential safety issues, and proposed increasing the presence of deputies to help employees feel more protected.

Other commissioners voiced that they felt these discussions might be premature based on the fact that Governor Ron DeSantis has announced plans for a constitutional carry law, which would be a form of open carry that doesn’t require a permit under the Second Amendment.

But Commissioner Satcher said he has already thought of all this, adding that employees should have the right to protect themselves.

Back in May, when this discussion first began, commissioners voted to resume talks about the policy change after the county attorney had time to review the legality of the proposal. The county attorney found that currently, 14 other counties in Florida have a similar policy in place.

The attorney also said that under the Second Amendment, commissioners would be able to impose the policy change, but he also advised that in doing so, it could give way to "additional liabilities and insurance costs."

Commissioners will continue their discussions at their Tuesday meeting. The public will also have a chance to weigh in and voice their concerns.