Manatee County crash kills 2 teens, hospitalizes 2 others: FHP investigating
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - Two teens are dead and two more were taken to the hospital after the driver of a Dodge Charger crashed and collided with several trees, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
Troopers say that the four teens were heading south on Silverleaf Ave., near US-301 at a high rate of speed at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday morning.
The driver, from Ellenton, and a passenger, from Parrish, both 19 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to first responders.
A 17-year-old male passenger from Parrish is in critical condition.
A 16-year-old female passenger from New York, who is in serious condition, was the only person wearing a seatbelt.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The names of the teens have not been released yet.
