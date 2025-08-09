Expand / Collapse search

Manatee County crash kills 2 teens, hospitalizes 2 others: FHP investigating

Published  August 9, 2025 11:23am EDT
Manatee County
The Brief

    • A Manatee County crash killed two teens and hospitalized two others, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • Troopers say that the driver of a Dodge Charger crashed and collided with several trees.
    • The cause of the crash is under investigation.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - Two teens are dead and two more were taken to the hospital after the driver of a Dodge Charger crashed and collided with several trees, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers say that the four teens were heading south on Silverleaf Ave., near US-301 at a high rate of speed at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The driver, from Ellenton, and a passenger, from Parrish, both 19 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to first responders. 

A 17-year-old male passenger from Parrish is in critical condition.

A 16-year-old female passenger from New York, who is in serious condition, was the only person wearing a seatbelt.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The names of the teens have not been released yet.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

