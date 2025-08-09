Manatee County crash kills 2 teens, hospitalizes 2 others: FHP investigating

The Brief A Manatee County crash killed two teens and hospitalized two others, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say that the driver of a Dodge Charger crashed and collided with several trees. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



Two teens are dead and two more were taken to the hospital after the driver of a Dodge Charger crashed and collided with several trees, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers say that the four teens were heading south on Silverleaf Ave., near US-301 at a high rate of speed at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The driver, from Ellenton, and a passenger, from Parrish, both 19 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to first responders.

A 17-year-old male passenger from Parrish is in critical condition.

A 16-year-old female passenger from New York, who is in serious condition, was the only person wearing a seatbelt.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The names of the teens have not been released yet.

