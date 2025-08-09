Death investigation underway after body found in Lutz wooded area: HCSO
LUTZ, Fla. - A death investigation is under way after human remains were found in a wooded area in Lutz, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
Deputies responded to the 19100 block of Ramblewood Rd. just after 11:20 a.m. on Friday.
The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the remains were those of a female and no signs of trauma were noticeable.
What we don't know:
The woman's identity has not been confirmed and her cause of death is still under investigation.
