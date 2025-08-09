Expand / Collapse search

Death investigation underway after body found in Lutz wooded area: HCSO

By
Published  August 9, 2025 10:43am EDT
Hillsborough County
The Brief

    • A female's body was found in a wooded area in Lutz on Friday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
    • The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that no signs of trauma were noticeable.
    • The woman's identity has not been confirmed and her cause of death is still under investigation.

LUTZ, Fla. - A death investigation is under way after human remains were found in a wooded area in Lutz, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the 19100 block of Ramblewood Rd. just after 11:20 a.m. on Friday.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the remains were those of a female and no signs of trauma were noticeable.

What we don't know:

The woman's identity has not been confirmed and her cause of death is still under investigation.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

