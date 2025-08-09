Death investigation underway after body found in Lutz wooded area: HCSO

The Brief A female's body was found in a wooded area in Lutz on Friday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that no signs of trauma were noticeable. The woman's identity has not been confirmed and her cause of death is still under investigation.



A death investigation is under way after human remains were found in a wooded area in Lutz, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the 19100 block of Ramblewood Rd. just after 11:20 a.m. on Friday.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the remains were those of a female and no signs of trauma were noticeable.

What we don't know:

The woman's identity has not been confirmed and her cause of death is still under investigation.

