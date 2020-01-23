Manatee County deputies arrest man pointing lasers at pilots

Charlie Chapman is behind bars after allegedly pointing a laser at planes landing at the Sarasota Bradenton Airport.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Chapman pointed a laser at their aviation unit as they investigated a complaint about a laser being pointed at airplanes. After locating the suspect on a forklift, the aviation unit directed deputies on the ground to him.

After making contact with the suspect, Chapman grabbed a hammer and made a striking motion toward the deputies, who used a Taser to take Chapman to the ground. Deputies said they found a laser pointer in his pocket.

Chapman was taken to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, where he was cleared and taken to the Manatee County Jail.

Investigators said they later learned that Chapman also shot his laser pointer on a fixed-wing plane four times and once at the MCSO helicopter.

One of the pilots said of the plane said that the laser hit him directly in the eyes, causing temporary blindness. The pilot told detectives that he still felt his eyesight was blurry from the laser.

Chapman faces charges of aggravated assault on an officer, pointing a laser at a pilot with injury, pointing a laser at a pilot without injury and resisting arrest with violence.