The Brief Manatee County deputies are ramping up patrols ahead of Black Friday to prevent holiday theft and crimes of opportunity. Authorities urge shoppers to hide valuables, lock vehicle doors and call 911 instead of chasing after shoplifters. Small business owners should greet customers at the door to deter thieves who prefer remaining anonymous.



As shoppers hit Manatee County stores for Black Friday deals and for holiday shopping, deputies are working to stop holiday thieves before they strike.

Manatee County holiday theft prevention

The holiday shopping season marks one of the busiest times of the year for the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies are increasing their presence at the Ellenton Premium Outlets and other busy shopping centers, using both undercover officers and visible mounted patrols on horseback to watch parking lots and deter criminals.

Sheriff's office Black Friday safety tips

What they're saying:

Lt. Dan Dickerman of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office Property and Economic Crimes Division said thieves actively drive through parking lots looking for easy targets while shoppers make multiple trips into stores.

Dickerman said that simple habits can prevent thieves from targeting unlocked vehicles or unattended merchandise.

"People try to make multiple trips and cut down on the time that they’re in. These thieves will drive through the parking lots and look for those opportunities. That’s what this is, a crime of opportunity. We just want to try and cut that back a little bit," Dickerman said. "People in general, the best thing they can do is lock your valuables. If you’re out at a retail store, in a parking lot, cover them up, don’t leave them in a car. If you’re at home, make sure you lock your car."

Dickerman also advised local shop owners to engage directly with everyone who walks inside.

"The best thing, especially the small businesses, can do is be in touch with your customers. Make sure you greet them when they come in the door. As they’re walking out, make sure you say bye to them. Most of the shoplifters, they don’t want to deal with one-on-one situations. They want to be anonymous," Dickerman said.

Protecting vehicles and reporting shoplifters

What you can do:

Shoppers should never leave wallets or personal items inside a vehicle and must ensure their car doors remain locked at all times, according to the sheriff's office. If you or your business become a target, officials warn you to never run after thieves because doing so could risk your life — instead, call 911 immediately.