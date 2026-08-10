Manatee County deputies believe 3 victims were 'targeted' in shooting near Palmetto
MEMPHIS, Fla. - Three people were injured in what deputies believe was a targeted shooting at a home Sunday night near Palmetto, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Manatee County shooting
What we know:
Deputies responded to a 911 call shortly before 10 p.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot inside a home in the 2100 block of 3rd Avenue East.
When deputies arrived at the residence in the Memphis area of Manatee County, they found three adults who had been shot, according to the sheriff's office.
All three victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and are expected to recover, MCSO said.
According to MCSO, investigators believe the shooting was a targeted incident.
Search for shooter continues
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released any information regarding potential suspects, and no arrests have been made.
The investigation remains active, and the sheriff's office said no additional details are currently available for release.
Community assistance
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.
People who would like to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest can contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or visit here.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.