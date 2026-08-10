Manatee County deputies believe 3 victims were 'targeted' in shooting near Palmetto

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The Brief Three adults were hospitalized following a shooting Sunday night inside a home near Palmetto. Manatee County deputies responded to the scene on 3rd Avenue East in the Memphis community after receiving a 911 call. Investigators believe the gunfire was a targeted incident, and no suspects have been arrested.



Three people were injured in what deputies believe was a targeted shooting at a home Sunday night near Palmetto, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Manatee County shooting

What we know:

Deputies responded to a 911 call shortly before 10 p.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot inside a home in the 2100 block of 3rd Avenue East.

When deputies arrived at the residence in the Memphis area of Manatee County, they found three adults who had been shot, according to the sheriff's office.

All three victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and are expected to recover, MCSO said.

According to MCSO, investigators believe the shooting was a targeted incident.

Search for shooter continues

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released any information regarding potential suspects, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains active, and the sheriff's office said no additional details are currently available for release.

Community assistance

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.

People who would like to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest can contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or visit here.