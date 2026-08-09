K9 Ace shot in Kathleen: Police dog survives emergency amputation

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The Brief K9 Ace is returning home after being shot and critically injured while protecting deputies in Kathleen on Thursday night. His partner, emergency responders, and veterinary teams rushed the hero dog through emergency care and life-saving amputation surgery. The suspect who shot the police dog was killed at the scene while firing at deputies.



A Polk County K9 returned home on Sunday after surviving a critical shooting that led to emergency surgery and the amputation of his front leg, according to the sheriff's office.

Polk County K9 shot

What we know:

K9 Ace suffered critical injuries on Thursday night while protecting local deputies and the surrounding community. PCSO said his partner, Deputy Natalie Oestreich, quickly provided medical aid on the scene before carrying him to safety.

Responding deputies killed the suspect at the scene. The sheriff's office said Dr. Aguayo and staff at Parkway Veterinary Emergency Clinic in Lakeland stabilized Ace and stopped his bleeding.

Aeromed response saves K9

The backstory:

Following initial treatment, the Tampa General Hospital Aeromed crew transported the injured dog to the Veterinary Medical Center at Lakewood Ranch. According to PCSO, Dr. Diaz performed a surgery lasting several hours to amputate Ace's left front leg, ultimately saving his life.