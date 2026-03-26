Manatee County dog with cord severely embedded in neck rescued, now recovering after surgery

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The Brief A severely neglected dog named Johnson was rescued by Manatee County Animal Welfare after being found weak and emaciated with a cord embedded in his neck. The dog required emergency care, including a blood transfusion and surgery, and is now recovering while undergoing heartworm treatment. No charges have been filed yet, and the case remains under investigation by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.



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A dog found with a cord lodged in his neck is now on the road to recovery after being rescued by officers with Manatee County Animal Welfare.

The backstory:

Manatee County Animal Welfare officials say officers responded last month to a complaint about a sick dog. The dog, named Johnson, was found thin, weak and tethered with a cord that had become embedded deep into his neck, causing severe wounds. His condition was so critical that he struggled to stand or walk.

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Johnson was taken into care, where veterinary teams began emergency treatment. According to officials, he was critically anemic and too unstable to undergo surgery when he first arrived. He required intensive care, including a blood transfusion, wound treatment, bandaging and constant monitoring just to survive.

After several days of stabilization, Johnson was able to undergo surgery. Veterinarians performed an extensive procedure to repair and close significant wounds across his neck, according to Manatee County Animal Welfare.

Courtesy: Manatee County Animal Welfare

Now, weeks later, Johnson is continuing to heal. Officials say he is safe and has begun the early stages of heartworm treatment as part of his ongoing recovery.

Big picture view:

Manatee County Animal Welfare stressed that animal neglect and abuse remain serious issues in Florida. Recent legislation, including Trooper's Law and Dexter's Law, has brought more awareness and stricter penalties to animal cruelty cases.

Courtesy: Manatee County Animal Welfare

Manatee County Animal Welfare did not say if Johnson had an owner that has been identified. No one is facing charges related to the severe animal abuse of Johnson at this time.

This case remains an active investigation involving Manatee County Animal Welfare and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.