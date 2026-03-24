Manatee County drug dealer charged with murder 1 year after deadly overdose, deputies say

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The Brief The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says a local drug dealer, 44-year-old Toby Davis, has been charged with murder following a fatal overdose in Ellenton last year. MCSO detectives say they found incriminating text messages from the victim’s phone that led them directly to Davis. Davis was arrested on Longboat Key on Friday and charged with murder by distribution of a controlled substance.



A Manatee County man was charged with murder a year after a deadly overdose in Ellenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say 41-year-old Jonathan Watson was found dead in the 400 block of Sunset Circle North by MCSO Overdose Response Unit detectives on Oct. 28, 2025. Detectives found evidence of cocaine use and text messages showing Watson had arranged to buy drugs from 44-year-old Toby Davis.

Investigators say they used Watson's phone to set up a meeting with Davis. When he arrived at the home, deputies say Davis threw away a bag that held about 4.1 grams of cocaine after spotting detectives. Officials say they found another bag of cocaine during the arrest.

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According to the sheriff's office, Davis admitted to selling Watson cocaine the day before and gave investigators access to his phone.

MCSO says he was initially charged with possession with intent to sell, tampering with evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Further investigation, including the medical examiner and toxicology findings, led to detectives establishing probable cause linking Davis to Watson's death.

Deputies say Davis was charged with murder by distribution of a controlled substance and arrested on Longboat Key on Friday.