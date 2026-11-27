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The Brief Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested four impaired drivers in Manatee County during an overnight holiday enforcement crackdown. One driver clocked a breath alcohol concentration over three times the legal limit while traveling the wrong way in Bradenton. Troopers conducted 46 traffic stops and issued 32 citations alongside multiple additional criminal charges.



Four impaired drivers were pulled off Manatee County roads overnight from Wednesday into Thursday as Florida Highway Patrol troopers cracked down on dangerous holiday traffic during operation "Drinksgiving".

Manatee County DUI crackdown

What we know:

Troopers launched Operation Drinksgiving at 8 p.m. Wednesday and continued patrolling through 3 a.m. Thursday. FHP said the effort focused on removing impaired drivers from the road before their "dangerous decisions resulted in tragedy."

During the operation, troopers made 46 traffic stops and arrested four people for driving under the influence. Authorities also issued 32 citations and 32 warnings.

Wrong-way Bradenton traffic stop

By the numbers:

One arrest happened at 11:28 p.m. Wednesday at State Road 64 and 14th Street West in Downtown Bradenton, according to FHP. Troopers said they spotted a Subaru SUV driving west in the eastbound lanes of State Road 64.

Troopers stated they arrested the driver, 23-year-old Taylor Nicol Tessieri of Bradenton, for driving under the influence. FHP reported Tessieri had a breath alcohol concentration of .258, which is more than three times the legal limit, and troopers found 38 opened alcoholic containers inside the SUV, with several still holding remnants of alcohol.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Alongside the DUI arrests, troopers filed several other criminal charges during the overnight sweep, according to FHP:

One count of felony driving while license suspended

Six counts of misdemeanor driving while suspended

One count of tampering with evidence

One count of battery on a law enforcement officer

One count of resisting with violence

One count of resisting without violence

One count of no driver's license

One count of no motorcycle endorsement