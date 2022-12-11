Manatee County inmates show off green thumb with traditional Christmas plant

Inmates in Manatee County are learning a new set of skills that may help them once their time is served by growing and selling poinsettias.

At the Manatee County Jail there's a greenhouse filled with colorful Christmas poinsettias.

"We've been coming here for the last six years to buy poinsettias and they're the best poinsettias and the best variety that nobody else has," said Leonard Nichols.

Leonard Nichols made the trip from St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Sun City Center to pick out dozens of poinsettias to decorate the church.

A Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputy helps bag a poinsettia.

"We do mission work and this is one of our missions to help the rehabilitation of people and I think it's a great opportunity to putting our money where it best serves people," he shared.

Inmates work to grow poinsettias and Christmas cactuses as part of the LIFE program. It's a vocational program that works to give inmates a new set of skills for after they've served their time.

Inmates in Manatee County grow poinsettias as part of a skills program.

"It gives the inmates we have here that are able to do this a chance to learn life skills that they may be able to use when they get out of jail. We have welding, carpentry and auto body and horticulture and sewing. All different programs," explained Deputy Joseph Scott.

Poinsettias are sold for $5 and Christmas cactuses for $10. All of the money goes directly back into the LIFE program.

A Manatee County deputy picks up a poinsettia that was grown by inmates.

"We can buy more small plants, soils, pots all the tools we need to continue on," said Deputy Scott.

The plants are available for purchase in person at the jail farm location at 14470 Harlee Road in Palmetto from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Check or credit cards are accepted.

LINK; Click here to learn more about the LIFE program at the Manatee County Jail.