Tampa inmate foils escape plan, helps save deputy from prison attack for second time

An inmate at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is being hailed a hero after she came to the aid of a deputy who was being attacked by a prisoner for the second time in five months.

A female detention deputy at the Falkenberg jail had no idea what was about to happen to her in the early morning hours of June 7.

Armed with a pillowcase and a shank, a female inmate pulled off a sneak attack on the deputy and it’s caught on jail surveillance video.

The video shows the inmate walking up behind her and placing a pillowcase over the deputy’s head and around her neck in an attempt to choke her.

Other inmates run over, including inmate Mary Jean, who jumps into action.

"She said she saw the deputy’s feet in the air and she had to do what she could and there was possibly a shank that she saw at the moment," explained Denitsa Kolev, one of her attorneys.

Pictured Mary Jean

Her other attorney, Rick Escobar, says it shows there are many good-hearted people at the Hillsborough County Jail, including his client.

"She didn’t do this to help herself in her current legal situation. She did this as an aide to humanity to help this deputy," said Escobar.

Court records show, that inmate Bridgette Harvey and co-defendant April Colvin plotted an escape plan.

They created a ruse with inmate Colvin pretending to be sick to lure the deputy into the bathroom.

Pictured: Bridgette Harvey and April Colvin

Once there, Harvey would assault the deputy and take her keys to escape the pod, but she didn't plan for inmate Jean to join the fight.

"She had no reason to do this to jump in and save a deputy while she’s an inmate it shows she really is a good person," stated Kolev.

This wasn't the first time Jean has come to the rescue of a detention deputy. She also did it five months earlier when another deputy was being attacked.

"She did jump in again with a different inmate had attacked a deputy while she was on her computer," Kolev explained.

Inmate Stephanie Camera is now charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting with violence.

Pictured: Stephanie Camera

As for Jean, she's still locked up with a broken hand, a combat wound for doing the right thing that got the attention of Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister

"She got a pizza party and some recognition this time around. She got a Coca-Cola and said she was really excited about it," chuckled Kolev.

Sheriff Chronister released a statement about this recent attack on one of his deputies.

"While these inmates put the deputy in danger there were others who did the right thing by coming to her aid and for that I am grateful," wrote Chronister.