Manatee County leaders vote to require masks in public, with exceptions

After voting last month against requiring masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Manatee County commissioners decided to give the topic another look.

This time, they voted to require face coverings, with exceptions for those with certain health conditions and children under age 6. The resolution goes into effect immediately.

The ordinance they were considering was based around Leon County' and would require masks to be worn indoors in public spaces when social distancing is not possible.

Manatee County has had over 7,800 cases of COVID-19, with 875 kids testing positive. The county's positivity rate for the last two weeks of testing hovers at just above 10%.

This has become a stress for hospitals. The state has sent extra ventilators and nurses to the area to help with three local hospitals.

Dr. Jennifer Bencie with the Department of Health says Manatee County has become one of the counties with the highest rate of COVID-19 cases.

“If we look at our ranking of 11th in terms of cases versus 15th in the state and population, those counties that have more individuals than us but less cases include Pasco, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia. Interestingly these are the counties we compare ourselves to in public health due to similar demographics, what is the main difference between us and them? Masks,” Dr. Bencie said.

Right now, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office would have to enforce the ordinance.

Holmes Beach and the city of Anna Maria have already put mask ordinances into place for Manatee County this is still all up in the air.

Penalties can include fines starting at $50, and up to $250 for repeat offenders.