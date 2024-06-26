Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver who left unregistered vehicle in Hillsborough County creek

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A driver took off on foot after crashing early on Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a Kia Sedona was speeding while headed south on Old US-41A just before 1:30 a.m. According to officials, the unknown driver lost control of the minivan near the intersection of US-41.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The Sedona went off the road and hit a guardrail, which caused significant damage, according to authorities.

Officials say the minivan flipped into an adjacent creek. The driver took off on foot and left the unregistered vehicle with an unassigned license plate in the waterway, according to troopers.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office divers say they searched the creek as a matter of precaution but did not find anything.

Anyone with information regarding this incident and the identity of the driver is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

