Manatee County moves forward with mapping parking garage design despite Holmes Beach opposition

Manatee County and the City of Holmes Beach are butting heads again over a parking garage.

The county is moving forward with mapping out a design and concept plan for the parking garage on Holmes Beach, despite strong opposition from residents and city leaders. It comes after an ongoing battle between the city and county that has lasted years.

"We all know that change is inevitable. This is the wrong one," said Christopher Sutton with Bamboo Apartments. "This is not [the] right solution for this island, and it will change the very dynamic and brand value of the island."

RELATED: Debate over Holmes Beach parking garage continues as Manatee County leaders get first look at designs

Business owners and residents spoke out once more.

"It’s not some place that is going to be a taj mahal of parking garage and 600 spaces isn’t going to make a difference," said a Holmes Beach resident.

The City of Holmes Beach and Manatee County have been at odds since 2020 after more than 400 public parking spots were eliminated by the city. Residents had complained about beach visitors trashing their yards, using sea oats as restrooms and being disrespectful.

This year, a bill filed by Florida Representative Will Robinson and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis in June allows the Manatee County government to construct a parking garage in the City of Holmes Beach. The county owns the land at the end of State Road 64 where there is currently a public parking area and access to the beach.

READ: $15.4 million Parrish Community Park coming to Manatee County

However, the area falls in Holmes Beach.

In the months leading up to its approval, more than half of Holmes Beach residents, business owners and even the city's mayor signed a petition against it, and even wrote Governor DeSantis asking him to veto the bill.

Now a design process is moving forward on the garage. It’s estimated to cost $30-35 million.

The County said it would bring 600 more spots to the property and allow upwards of 900 parking spaces.

"Ultimately we really feel we have no other solution than this garage, so people can access the beach," said Manatee Commission Chair Kevin Van Ostenbridge.

MORE: Manatee County votes on wetlands protections, residents concerned over potential changes

Van Ostenbridge said a public-private partnership could pave the way for funding for the garage. He believes paid parking could help with maintenance and upkeep of the garage.

The mayor of Holmes Beach said they have worked to provide additional parking spots within the city.

"I wonder how much they’re willing to spend just to prove that I should have done what they said just out of the get go and had no restrictions on parking in our city," said Mayor Judy Titsworth.

One commissioner disagreed with placing top priority on the garage, saying he is okay with building the garage, but there are other priorities that need attention first.

"At some point you have to look at reality and facts, and facts are there are higher priorities than this," said Manatee Commissioner George Kruse.

A majority of commissioners want to see what the future garage could bring to the area as the City of Holmes Beach and the County remain in disagreement.

PREVIOUS: Manatee County’s IMG Academy sold to Hong Kong-based company for $1.25 billion

"We’ve had thousands of letters in opposition, 20 supporting it. I don’t think it really matters what the constitutes think anymore. And that’s what’s disheartening in our county," said Mayor Titsworth.

Plans for three additional parking garages within the county were also discussed Monday, including the downtown county administration parking garage. That garage was built in the late '80s and has shown signs of deterioration.