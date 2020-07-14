Manatee County school officials expected to finalize reopening plan

School leaders in Manatee County are scheduled to address their reopening plan for the next school year -- which begins in one month -- and finalize their plans.

The school board has been looking at several options for students, including full-time in the classroom, full-time at home, or a hybrid of both for students in grades 7 through 12. Whereas, elementary students would attend daily.

During last week's school board meeting, officials outlined they will plan for daily temperature checks for staff and at random for students. For parents who want their students in school daily, the district would allow that option.

However, schools would close down based on infections detected in any classroom or school.

Even with schools shut down since March, the Manatee County School District said they've had 350 staff members from 45 sites afffected by the coronavirus.

Last week, the state’s education commissioner, Richard Corcoran, announced an executive order requiring Florida schools to open five days a week for in-person classes.

The school board meets at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.