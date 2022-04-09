Manatee County scrapyard catches fire, smoke seen for miles
PALMETTO, Fla. - Firefighters are working to put out a massive fire that broke out near Port Manatee Saturday morning.
According to officials with Manatee County, the fire is coming from a scrapyard located near the port.
The North River Fire District it working with several other agencies to douse the blaze.
Manatee County leaders say there is no harm to the surrounding areas.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
