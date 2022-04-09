Expand / Collapse search

Manatee County scrapyard catches fire, smoke seen for miles

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Manatee County
FOX 13 News

Manatee County fire

A scrapyard near Port Manatee caught fire Saturday morning, sending up smoke plumes that could be seen for miles.

PALMETTO, Fla. - Firefighters are working to put out a massive fire that broke out near Port Manatee Saturday morning. 

According to officials with Manatee County, the fire is coming from a scrapyard located near the port. 

The North River Fire District it working with several other agencies to douse the blaze. 

Manatee County leaders say there is no harm to the surrounding areas. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 


 