Manatee County seeks input from hurricane victims on how to spend $252M in federal disaster relief funds

Flooding and wind damage were two things that hit Manatee County hard last hurricane season and there are still many residents who haven’t finished repairs from Tropical Storm Debby as well as Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Now, county leaders are asking the community for input on how to use federal money to help rebuild.

The backstory:

Manatee County received $252,711,000 through a federal grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and it needs the community’s input to determine the best ways to spend that money.

"There is a lot of hurt in this county from the storms," said Michele Davis the grant administration division manager for Manatee County.

Some of that pain can still be seen, as residents work to build back.

"We want to make sure we are doing our best to make sure that those who need it can heal from the storm, and we do everything we can to strengthen the county," said Davis.

What you can do:

Those with ‘Lasting Manatee’ want to hear from the community about their post-storm needs and suggestions on strengthening infrastructure.

"We are looking at doing some home repairs, home replacements and buyouts of properties for those who are in the low flood plain areas, the areas that are repetitive loss areas for the communities," Davis explained.

On Tuesday, May 13, a meeting will be held at the Central Library in Bradenton for residents to share their unmet needs and feedback to inform ‘Lasting Manatee’.

"This is the main part where citizens can participate and we want them to know everything that is coming out they can speak to," said Odugo Ohizu the communications coordinator for the grant.

Programs with ‘Lasting Manatee’ should open by the fall to late winter. It’s one of the last efforts to help the community heal.

What they're saying:

"This is definitely something that people are long awaiting. A lot of people have already exhausted the available sources of funding…we are at this point where people are unfortunately, there are still people needing very serious assistance despite some of the other organizations not being able to help them," said Ohizu.

What's next:

The ‘Lasting Manatee’ meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 13, from 6 - 7:30 p.m. at the Central Library, located at 1301 Barcarrota Blvd. W. In Bradenton.

