Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge reopens after damage from Hurricane Helene

The Brief Hurricane Helene forced the Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge to close last year. Members have been working hard to bring the lodge back to life. Doors to the lodge opened on Thursday to the delight of members.



Thursday morning on Bradenton Beach, a line of people stretched nearly a block of Gulf Drive.

They were waiting for the opening of the Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge.

Once the doors opened, it was all cheers, smiles and hugs.

The backstory:

Hurricane Helene forced the lodge to close, after storm surge brought devastating impacts.

Despite all the hurdles they faced, the Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge remains stronger than ever.

After Hurricane Helene’s storm surge receded, the lodge remained standing on Bradenton Beach.

But severe damage was left behind.

"We about cried. It was that bad when we saw the devastation. We thought about what it’s going to do for the business, the people, our friends, our members," recalled administrator Byron Dalton.

There’s a lot of things that make Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge 2188 special.

Each member can tell you a story.

This lodge has the largest membership base in the world.

Hurricane Helene's aftermath

"We had over 20,000 members. And climbing at the time," said Byron.

The force of Helene’s surge pushed in their dining room.

"It was the dining area that was just unbelievable. Everything was pushed out and in and through a small doorway. It’s like if you and I said let's mop these floors, let’s get rid of these chairs and put them away," said Sam Watters the Treasurer of the Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge.

Dalton and the board of officers made the promise they would be back.

What they're saying:

"We’ve been working our little butts off to get things going, getting it back together, planning things. Doing things step by step and getting it done," said Dalton.

They went to work rebuilding their kitchen and social quarters.

"Can’t wait to get the doors open, welcome all our family members," said Sam.

On Thursday morning their doors opened to cheers.

"It’s outstanding. It’s about time," said Bob O’Neil.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Welcoming back faces they haven’t seen for more than seven months.

"It’s really great for people to come back here that have been coming for years and to come back in and see that the building is still here and we will be back in strength pretty soon and the whole thing back open up," said Kip Altman a board member and Chaplain of the Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge.

What's next:

As work continues on the dining room, progress can be seen every day.

The Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge plans on being here for generations to come.

"There’s so many different emotions going on when we are finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel. We are looking forward to seeing people," said Byron.

An official grand opening will be held following the completion of the dining room, signifying all the hard work of the lodge officers and staff for the members, which they call family.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13 reporter Kimberly Kuizon.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: