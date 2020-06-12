Manatee County students must register to ride school buses

article

The start of the school year is still a few months away, but Bay Area school districts are already starting to plan for the fall as the governor announced schools can return to full capacity.

No one knows what the CDC guidelines will look like come August, so the Manatee County School District is preparing for everything, including figuring out how to social distance their students while on board their busses.

They’re now asking parents to weigh-in by making sure they register their child to ride the bus.

The district is trying to get a rough estimate of just how many kids will be taking the bus to and from school so they can plan accordingly.

In order for students to be eligible to be picked up from their bus stop and be taken to and from school, parents will need to go online and complete a survey by June 30 to make sure their kids will have a spot on the bus.

The early registration is intended give Manatee County schools the time they need to plan, prepare and figure out how many buses and alternate routes they might possibly need.

The district said if the bus shows up, and there are students who are not registered waiting without a parent at the bus stop, they will still be taken to school. However, once they get there, they’ll be handed over to an administrator, and they won’t be bussed back home.

The deadline to register your child to ride the bus is June 30. Each child needs to be individually registered. Registration infomration can be found by clicking here.