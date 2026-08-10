Manatee County students return for new school year, district celebrates 90% graduation rate
BRADENTON, Fla. - School District of Manatee County staff maintained a longstanding local tradition Monday by waving off bus drivers as they departed on their morning student pickup routes. Superintendent of the School District of Manatee County Dr. Laurie Breslin planned visits to several campuses during the morning return.
Manatee County school success
What we know:
The district is building on previous academic successes, including a record-high 90% graduation rate. Individual campus achievements include Samoset Elementary School Principal Sam Webb being named Manatee County Principal of the Year after raising the school's grade from a D to an A. Additionally, Braden River Middle School Principal Kimberlain Zenon guided her school's grade upward from a B to an A.
Growth continues in eastern Manatee County, where Rye Ranch Elementary and Veterans Elementary are the two new schools set to open this academic year. Construction is also underway on a new high school set to welcome students next school year.
Campus safety priorities
What they're saying:
District leadership stressed that maintaining safe facilities remains a top priority alongside academic progress.
"We continue to elevate safety in all of our facilities and continue to bolster our facilities," Breslin said. "But the bottom line is everyone is responsible for safety. And we want to teach our students, ‘If you see something, say something.’"
District details pending
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet released specific student enrollment totals for the two newly opened elementary schools. Further details regarding the exact completion date for the new high school under construction have not been announced.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from an interview with Superintendent of the School District of Manatee County Dr. Laurie Breslin, as well as official district updates provided during the first day of school send-off.