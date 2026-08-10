Manatee County students return for new school year, district celebrates 90% graduation rate

The Brief School District of Manatee County staff gathered Monday morning to wave off bus drivers as students return for the first day of classes. District leaders celebrated recent academic growth, including a record 90% graduation rate and multiple school grade improvements across local campuses. Officials are opening two new elementary schools while emphasizing enhanced safety measures and construction on an upcoming high school facility.



School District of Manatee County staff maintained a longstanding local tradition Monday by waving off bus drivers as they departed on their morning student pickup routes. Superintendent of the School District of Manatee County Dr. Laurie Breslin planned visits to several campuses during the morning return.

Manatee County school success

What we know:

The district is building on previous academic successes, including a record-high 90% graduation rate. Individual campus achievements include Samoset Elementary School Principal Sam Webb being named Manatee County Principal of the Year after raising the school's grade from a D to an A. Additionally, Braden River Middle School Principal Kimberlain Zenon guided her school's grade upward from a B to an A.

Growth continues in eastern Manatee County, where Rye Ranch Elementary and Veterans Elementary are the two new schools set to open this academic year. Construction is also underway on a new high school set to welcome students next school year.

Campus safety priorities

What they're saying:

District leadership stressed that maintaining safe facilities remains a top priority alongside academic progress.

"We continue to elevate safety in all of our facilities and continue to bolster our facilities," Breslin said. "But the bottom line is everyone is responsible for safety. And we want to teach our students, ‘If you see something, say something.’"

District details pending

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released specific student enrollment totals for the two newly opened elementary schools. Further details regarding the exact completion date for the new high school under construction have not been announced.