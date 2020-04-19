Manatee deputies searching for missing, endangered man

article

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Timothy Rodgers, who they consider missing and endangered.

According to deputies, Rodgers last had contact with a friend around 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning, after making statements about harming himself.

Detectives said they have reason to believe he was in the area of the Pictown Mobile Home Park several hours ago.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011

