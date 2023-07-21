Detectives catch 16-year-olds burglarizing Bradenton vape shop and fleeing in stolen Kia Soul

article

Three teens were caught by Manatee County deputies after a group of suspects committed a burglary at Big Boy Vapers early Friday morning.

Detectives organized an operation to catch suspects targeting vape shops due to recent burglaries.

Deputies say around 3:45 a.m., a group of suspects were seen driving a stolen Kia Soul and committing a burglary at a vape shop on 5203 Cortez Rd.

The suspects, all 16 years old, fled in a stolen Kia, according to deputies. While trying to evade officials, the teens crashed in the 6800 block of 26th St West.

Three suspects were caught by deputies. Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say there was a brief pursuit on foot which is when deputies caught two of the suspects. The third suspect was caught by a K9 unit moments after the other two had been apprehended.

Deputies say no one was injured during the chase.

The 16-year-olds were all charged with burglary to a business, motor vehicle theft and resisting without violence.

One of the teenagers had been arrested for his role in burglarizing a vape shop before, according to detectives. He was charged with breaking into multiple vape businesses in the area.

Deputies say the stolen car and vape items were given back to the victims.

The investigation into other vape burglaries is ongoing. Detectives say additional arrests are likely.