Sarasota police investigating 16 cases of stolen vehicles, auto burglaries

For over a week, Sarasota police have been investigating several cases of stolen or burglarized vehicles.

These incidents have been happening since Tuesday, July 11. But, investigators are unsure if the cases are related.

There have been 11 auto burglaries/attempted thefts and five stolen vehicles, all involving Kia, Hyundai or Chevrolet vehicles.

Police say that one minor was arrested in relation to the crimes.

Most of the vehicles were damaged during the incidents, according to officials. There were broken windows, steering columns, and ignitions.

In one case, police say that a resident in the area was confronted by possible suspects and suffered minor injuries. Investigators say that the suspects may have been minors.

Some of the incidents involved vehicles that were left unsecured, according to officials.

Police ask that residents lock their doors when vehicles are left unattended.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information on any of the cases are asked to call the Sarasota Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.