Manatee school board urges reinstatement of school zone speed cameras

The Manatee County School Board is urging county commissioners to reconsider their recent decision to end the use of speed cameras in school zones.

During a board meeting Tuesday night, members expressed concerns about student safety and stressed the need for consistent enforcement to deter speeding near schools.

The backstory:

Last week, the Manatee County Commission voted to halt the school speed zone speed camera program, citing public opposition and complaints.

Some residents reported receiving tickets despite school zone lights failing to flash with a warning, while others received tickets during off-school hours.

Camera in Manatee County school zone.

What they're saying:

However, school board members argued that the cameras are crucial for keeping students safe, especially during arrival and dismissal times.

"I feel like not having (speed limit enforcement) in effect, if we don't say something about it, we're not protecting our kids," District 1 representative Heather Felton said. "And we, as a board, are here for our kids. And that's our job is to make sure our kids are safe even before they get on campus."

Board members pointed out that the cameras were set to capture drivers going 11 miles per hour or more over the posted limit, providing a reasonable margin. Members noted that there were discrepancies between enforcement practices in different jurisdictions, and that the lack of uniformity had contributed to driver confusion and inconsistent ticketing.

In a 5-0 vote, the school board voted unanimously to draft a letter urging commissioners to reinstate the program with clearer guidelines and improved communication with the public.

What's next:

Board members hope that by working together with county officials, they can address community concerns while maintaining a focus on student safety.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Matthew McClellan.

