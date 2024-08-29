Manatee Supervisor of Elections loses Primary, ousts four staff members

The votes were counted, the Primary was over and the Supervisor of Elections in Manatee County had lost.

A few hours later, Chris Palmer, an employee of the office, received unexpected news.

"David Ballard says to me your services are no longer required. Here are your boxes, pack them up and leave," she told FOX 13.

After more than 15 years working in the office, she had one question.

"I just said to him, what have I done? And he just said your services are no longer required," said Palmer.

The Supervisor of Elections Office sent a letter to FOX 13 dated August 26.

In part, saying Palmer had a ‘difficult time leading a group of full-time staff.’

Palmer said she never received that letter or a verbal explanation.

"They’re trying to discredit me so that what I’m saying doesn’t mean anything to anybody. That was placed into my record after I left," said Palmer.

She wasn’t alone.

Another full-time staff member received the same message.

So did two temporary employees, including Heddy Darnell.

"I’ve worked in almost every office other than programming the machines, working on that part. I worked in every department in that office, to say my services are no longer needed. I have a lot to offer," said Darnell.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed James Satcher to office in April.

Satcher lost his primary on Aug. 20.

Palmer and Darnell tell FOX 13 they were fired the following day and believe their firings are retaliation.

Satcher tells us no.

"When someone is not performing their duties you make a change," he said.

When asked about the November election, Satcher said he will fulfill his duty, despite losing his Primary.

"I’m completely dedicated to professionalism, truth, transparency. That’s what we’ve done in this election and what we will do in November. Every vote will count, I may not agree with every vote, but I’m still going to count it, but it’s still going to go to the state and be counted accurately," said Satcher.

Palmer and Darnell who have 23 years of combined experience in the election office, said close eyes will be on the upcoming election.

"I talk to voters every day and voters are very insecure about this election, very. Where people are saying they want to come in and personally want to hand their vote in," said Darnell.

