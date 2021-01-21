Manhunt continues for 'dangerous' Georgia murder suspect

article

Law enforcement agents are warning Georgians about an ongoing manhunt for an "armed and dangerous" murder suspect spotted in Haralson County.

Deputies with the Haralson County Sheriff's Office began their search for 26-year-old Christian Taylor Davis after connecting him with a Jeep involved in the murder of a victim on Jan. 8.

Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Marshalls Deputies spotted Davis on Frances White Road, but say he escaped into a forested area and was not found by law enforcement or their K-9 officers and drones.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

In the location where Davis was seen, officials say they found a camouflaged SKS carbine rifle with a fully-loaded magazine, a cellphone, trail cameras, a tactical backpack, packaged food, and numerous camouflaged and plain pieces of clothing. This discovery led police to believe he was planning to hide out in the forest for an extended period of time.

Advertisement

Deputies are asking the public to let them know immediately if they see Davis. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

"The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing Davis with every resource available, coordinating our efforts with local, state, and federal law enforcement officials, and we will not rest until Davis is apprehended and brought forward to answer for his charges," Sheriff Stacy Williams said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect, please call the Haralson County Sheriff's Office at 770-646-2011.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.