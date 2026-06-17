Manor Riverwalk District construction begins on Tampa riverfront

The Brief Developers broke ground Wednesday on an $800 million mixed-use development at 101 S. Parker St. in downtown Tampa. The Manor Riverwalk District will bring 1,200 residential units and 37,000 square feet of retail space to the riverfront. City leaders say the massive property will bolster local walkability and fuel the ongoing West Riverwalk expansion project.



A piece of undeveloped riverfront land in downtown Tampa is transforming into a massive $800 million mixed-use development.

Manor Riverwalk District

What we know:

The massive six-acre property at 101 S. Parker St. will overlook the Tampa Riverwalk and feature 1,200 residential units spread across five buildings.

The master plan also includes about 37,000 square feet of retail space.

On Wednesday, developers with the Related Group broke ground on the project, kicking off the first of three planned phases.

Construction will begin with a building called The Flats, which is set to feature more than 360 residential units and almost 20,000 square feet of retail space.

The new district neighbors other transformative local developments, including The Pendry Hotel and luxury condos, according to the project plans.

City leaders say the massive property will bolster local walkability and fuel the ongoing West Riverwalk expansion project.

Tampa Riverwalk Expansion

What they're saying:

Tampa City Councilman Alan Clendenin attended the groundbreaking on Wednesday and called the project a catalyst development. He noted that the district is a prime example of why government infrastructure matters, pointing to concurrent west side expansion, mobility projects, sidewalk improvements and bike lanes.

"It's a mobility project," Clendenin said. "It's not, I think you can look at the Riverwalk as something that is maybe an option. This is a mobility. This is a way for people to actually live, work and play."

Mayor Jane Castor also praised the project, stating that the economic value it brings to the city will be incredible. Local officials believe the district will directly bolster walkability across the downtown area.

Developers broke ground Wednesday on an $800 million mixed-use development at 101 S. Parker St. in downtown Tampa.

Connected Walkway Timeline

The backstory:

The expansion ties into the $58 million West Riverwalk project, which is currently underway. That infrastructure project is expected to finish next year. Once complete, the expansion will add several miles of walkway to connect West Tampa directly to downtown.

The Manor Riverwalk District will bring 1,200 residential units and 37,000 square feet of retail space to the riverfront.

Construction Project Details

What we don't know:

Developers have not yet confirmed the exact completion dates for the overall project. A spokesperson has been contacted for a complete construction timeline.