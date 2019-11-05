Expand / Collapse search

Man's vehicle was stolen after he was shot outside St. Pete laundromat, police say

Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
St. Pete police say a shooting victim was seriously injured outside Betty's Coin Laundry, located at 8101 4th Street North.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 36-year-old man was shot outside a St. Petersburg laundromat, and his vehicle was stolen, police said.

St. Petersburg police said the shooting occurred outside Betty’s Coin Laundry around 11:30 p.m. The laundromat is located at 8101 4th Street North. They said after he was shot, his black 2008 Ford Mustang was stolen.

The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, they said. The victim has not been identified. There is no word yet on whether there is a suspect identified or anyone in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.