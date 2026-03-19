March Madness brings big boost to Tampa’s economy

The Brief Eight college basketball teams and fanbases have traveled to Tampa for March Madness. Hotels downtown are filling up fast, as bars and restaurants are seeing a surge in business. First round games tip-off on Friday, with second-round matchups set for Sunday.



March Madness has taken over Tampa, bringing a surge of spending from fans across the country.

Eight teams are in town for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Their arrival is filling hotels, restaurants and bars across the city.

What they're saying:

Chris Sharp flew in from Atlanta to take in the tourney.

He believes basketball brings fanbases together from across the country.

"March Madness is a cultural event where everyone gets together," he said. "Whether one fan base or multiple fan bases are in the same city."

Florida fan Max Dufflocq drove up from West Palm Beach with his daughter Valerie.

READ: March Madness ticket scams on the rise as games tip off in Tampa

"We’re here to watch the Gators in March Madness," he said. "I’ve always wanted to see it. This was a good chance because it was in state."

Others made much longer trips. This included Chris Enedy, who drove 19 hours from Buffalo, New York to see No. 1 seed Florida.

"It was quite the experience, my first time driving that far," he said. "I’m here to watch some basketball."

Even fans without a team playing in Tampa are still showing up. North Carolina fan Courtney Ricks bought her tickets many months before Selection Sunday.

"Bought these tickets multiple months ago," she said. "Just here for the games and to see what happens."

Local perspective:

Lanness Robinson is the executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission. He says the goal of hosting these games is to turn visitors into repeat customers.

"When we have participants leave and fans that come and watch the teams, and they have a great time and want to come back to Tampa," Robinson said. "Not just for a sporting event but just in general, that’s what makes it all worth it."

READ: Tampa excited to host men's NCAA Tournament opening weekend for first time since 2011

What's next:

The first round of games tips off Friday, starting at 12:40 p.m.

No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 12 Akron — 12:40 p.m.

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Hofstra — 3:15 p.m.

No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 9 Iowa — 6:50 p.m.

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 16 Prairie View A&M — 9:25 p.m.

Second-round games will follow on Sunday.