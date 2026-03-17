March Madness ticket scams on the rise as games tip off in Tampa

The Brief High demand for tickets to March Madness is fueling a rise in scams, including fake tickets and duplicated QR codes. Six NCAA Tournament games will be played in Tampa on Friday and Saturday at Benchmark International Arena. The Better Business Bureau is warning buyers to avoid risky payment methods and use verified vendors.



March Madness basketball is back, with first and second round games tipping-off in Tampa.

As fans rush to score last-minute tickets, there’s a growing warning about scammers attempting to cash in.

What we know:

On Friday and Sunday, a total of six NCAA Tournament games will take place at Benchmark International Arena.

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Ben Farrow is a provider attorney with LegalShield, a subscription-based service that connects consumers with attorneys for legal advice and services.

He says scammers see major sporting events such as March Madness as an opportunity for fraud.

What they're saying:

"Scammers go where money is," Farrow said. "They know that sporting events are time-limited events."

As demand for tickets increases, so does the risks for buyers searching through resale platforms.

Farrow says new technology is making scams even more convincing.

"They can use AI and other photo manipulation devices to make QR Codes get sold 100 times," he said.

Why you should care:

The Better Business Bureau warns that many scams begin online, often through direct messages on social media.

Bryan Oglesby is the director of public relations for the BBB serving West Florida.

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"They want you to pay with a third-party app like Zelle or a gift card," he said. "Alternative methods of payment are going to be big red flags."

Oglesby also adds that how you pay can determine whether you have protection if something goes wrong.

"You want to pay with a credit card," he said. "That way, you have protections in place should the purchase go wrong."

What you can do:

When deals feel rushed or unusually cheap, it’s best to double-check before buying. As Oglesby recommends buying directly from verified sellers tied to the venue.

"If you go to the venue’s trusted resellers or directly to the venue where they sell them, that’ll be your best resource," he concluded.

The first game in Tampa tips off Friday at 12:15 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena, featuring No. 5 seed Texas Tech and No. 12 seed Akron.