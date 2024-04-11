Expand / Collapse search
Margot Robbie making ‘Monopoly’ movie following 'Barbie' success

By Stephanie Weaver
Published  April 11, 2024 4:32pm EDT
Entertainment
FOX TV Stations

'Ms. Monopoly' game pays women more than man

Ms. Monopoly is listed on Walmart’s website for $19.99 and rated for ages 8 and up.

LOS ANGELES - Margot Robbie has her sights on another toy: Monopoly. 

The "Barbie" star and producer will be making a Monopoly movie with Lionsgate and Hasbro, the companies announced recently at the CinemaCon conference in Las Vegas. A packed house of cinema owners at Caesars Palace loudly cheered at the news.

On Wednesday, Lionsgate also announced they signed a deal with LuckyChap, the production company headed by Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara, to produce the film.

According to the Associated Press, Robbie and LuckyChap, were the ones who got "Barbie" to the finish line after many years in development stagnation. The film topped the box office in 2023 with over $1.4 billion in ticket sales worldwide. 

LEFT: Margot Robbie, RIGHT: Monopoly game board (Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Warner Bros., Lynne Cameron/PA Images via Getty Images)

According to a release, Lionsgate extended its development rights to the multi-generational board game with its purchase of eOne, which was completed in December 2023. The movie is currently in development.

"I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap," Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said. "They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join Monopoly with a clear point of view. We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster."

It’s unclear how Robbie and the company will spin the story from the world of the classic board game, but LuckyChap said, "Monopoly is a top property – pun fully intended." 

RELATED: 'Barbie' star Margot Robbie paid off her mother's mortgage after finding success in Hollywood

"Like all of the best IP, this game has resonated worldwide for generations, and we are so excited to bring this game to life alongside the wonderful teams involved at Lionsgate and Hasbro," LuckyChap said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.