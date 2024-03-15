Woman kidnapped from Wildwood home found safe; suspect located but not arrested yet: deputies

A 60-year-old woman was found safe Friday afternoon after she was kidnapped from a home in Sumter County on Thursday night. The man accused of taking her has also been located by out-of-county law enforcement, and they're working on arresting him at this time, according to an update from the Wildwood Police Department.

FOX 35 is on the scene in the area of Southeast 174th Belhaven Loop, where Marion County deputies said the suspect of a domestic violence case has barricaded himself inside the home. It remains unclear at this time if Savage is the person inside the home.

Deputies said to expect a heavy law enforcement presence and potential road closures in the area.

Marivel Dunn was forcefully taken from 6056 Hall Place in Wildwood, according to police. James Savage, 55, is accused of punching and pulling Dunn by her hair and forcefully slamming her into the ground before forcing her into his vehicle. Dunn tries to get out of the car, but Savage blocked her and closed the car door on her. This incident was captured on video surveillance footage, which you can view in the video player above.

Marivel Dunn was kidnapped from a residence in Wildwood on March 14, 2024.

"Get in the car and shut up," Savage is heard telling Dunn multiple times.

Dunn is considered "missing and endangered" at this time, police said.

James Savage is accused of kidnapping Marivel Dunn on March 14, 2024.

Savage, who drives a 2018 Mercedes-Benz S series with Florida tag MNMBENZ, allegedly fled the area before law enforcement arrived at the Wildwood residence. The Mercedes-Benz was last seen heading toward Marion County on U.S. 301, passing County Road 102, at around 10:23 p.m. on Thursday.

This Mercedes-Benz was located on Friday morning, but Savage and Dunn were not with the vehicle, police said.

Police said at the time that they might have been traveling in Dunn's vehicle, a 2020 black BMW 330i with Florida tag CD60JE, or on foot.

Dunn was last seen wearing a black tank top, green shorts and black and brown flip-flops.

Police said Dunn and Savage were last known to be in a "domestic relationship" and have lived together at a few unverified locations. They both have ties to Sumter, Marion and Palm Beach counties.

Their phones were turned off, according to police.