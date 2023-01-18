Massage chairs, movie room, smart machines among experiences at Tampa Bay area gym

A relatively new gym concept in the Tampa Bay area is putting an innovative spin on fitness. EōS Fitness is a nationwide franchise with locations across the region offering all the typical amenities of a big box gym, plus much more.

The name EōS, comes from Greek Mythology and means the Goddess of the Dawn, according to the company.

The gym said they offer free weights up to 150 pounds, smart equipment, and 60 classes a week as well as child care for their members.

Members also have access to a relaxation room with massage chairs, a pool and hot tub, as well as a cinema cardio room.

The gym is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and guests can try it out for free.

For more information, visit eosfitness.com.