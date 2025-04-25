Four arrested after officers bust illegal drug operation in North Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Four suspects are behind bars after officers busted an illegal drug operation inside a North Tampa home on Wednesday, police said.
What we know:
The Tampa Police Department said they executed a search warrant at the home, which is located in the 10600 block of North Annette Avenue in Tampa.
Inside the house, investigators said they found fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, synthetic cannabis, multiple drug ledgers, paraphernalia and a "significant" amount of cash.
Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.
Those suspects are now facing multiple felony drug charges, Tampa police said.
What we don't know:
TPD has not identified the suspects arrested or what led investigators to the North Tampa home.
Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.
What they're saying:
"Thanks to the tireless work, precision and teamwork of our officers, our neighborhoods are safer, one takedown at a time," TPD officials said in a social media post.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.
