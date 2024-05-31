Massive, five-foot monitor lizard spotted strutting around North Port

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A North Port resident did a double take last week when she spotted a five-foot lizard strutting out of the woods.

Courtesy: Renee Aland

One North Port woman said she was driving down Hillsboro Boulevard on Monday, May 20, when she spotted a massive Asian water monitor lizard ambling out of the woods.

READ: Florida man accused of illegally dumping tires caught shooting at alligator: FWC

"Oh, he's huge," someone can be heard saying in the video. "He's just strutting across the road."

According to a Facebook post by Renee Aland, the lizard had walked out of the woods near the canal on Hillsboro Boulevard just south of Bamboo Road.

She called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to report the sighting.

According to iNaturalist, the Asian water monitor is considered the second-largest lizard species in the world. The lizards are native to South and Southeast Asia and have a natural affinity for water, living near lakes, swamps, ponds, and rivers.

The whereabouts of the lizard are currently unknown.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter