'Mattress Mack' provides shelter to hundreds of Texas residents left without power from winter storm

A well-known Texas business owner has opened his doors again to those in need, helping shelter hundreds of people in Houston after a blistering winter storm left many without power or running water.

"Mattress Mack" owner Jim McIngvale, who has been sleeping along with many others on a plethora of Tempur-Pedic mattresses and couches at his business, said that his showroom is open to anybody "in need," not just Houston residents.

"We’ll get through this," McIngvale said to Steve Doocy during an appearance on "Fox & Friends." "We’re here to benefit the community that’s what we’ve always done and we have a responsibility for the well-being of the community, we’re trying to live up to that."

Mcingvale said that he expects 100 or so more to come to his business over the next couple of days, with many already there enjoying free food, a reprieve from the cold, and a place to get ready before heading off to work.

The business owner explained that although they are a full-service mattress store they are more importantly trying to a place trying to serve the community and make lives better for people who have fallen on tough times.

"The essence of living is giving," added McIngvale, who made news in 2017 when he helped Texans who were left homeless by Hurricane Harvey.

An unusually harsh winter storm in Texas has killed at least one person and left millions of customers without power amid dangerously low temperatures.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday that Texas "is facing a very dangerous winter storm" over the coming days that will "make movement virtually impossible" and added that the weather was "unprecedented in the state.

Rotating power outages were initiated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, early Monday morning, meaning thousands went without electricity for periods of time as temperatures fell into the teens near Dallas and 20s (about minus 5 degrees Celsius) around Houston.

