McDonald’s offering free 'Thank You Meals' to health care workers, officers, firefighters, paramedics

In appreciation for the health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are committed to our health and safety, McDonald’s will offer free Thank You Meals*, between Wednesday, April 22 and Tuesday, May 5, as a token of appreciation for their selfless service.

Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive-thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide through May 5. The Thank You Meal, available during breakfast, lunch or dinner, will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side featuring small World Famous Fries or a Hash Brown, along with a note of appreciation. It will be served in McDonald’s iconic Happy Meal box, in the hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food.

Day or night, these frontline heroes can simply show their work badge to receive one of the below Thank You Meal options:

Breakfast

A choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

Lunch and Dinner

A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Filet-O-Fish® will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.