McDonald’s plans to hire 260,000 workers this summer

McDonald’s restaurants are expected to hire roughly 260,000 employees this summer as locations across the country reopen with extra precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The fast food giant has implemented nearly 50 new safety procedures since the outbreak began, including temperature and wellness checks, social distancing floor stickers, more frequent cleaning of high touch surfaces, and training for the opening of dining rooms, the company said.

The roles are part of the company’s summer hiring effort. The jobs are both full- and part-time opportunities that allow for flexible work schedules, the company said.

“We are excited to welcome new employees to our McFamily, and we want candidates and their families to know we have one goal – to keep our people safe, Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, said in a statement. “Our local business owners are proud to help their communities and provide employment and educational opportunities to hundreds of thousands of people this summer.”

McDonald’s employees can earn a high school diploma and receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance — eligible after 90 days of work and 15 hours a week — as part of the company’s Archways to Opportunity program. The program also offers workers access to free education and career services, as well as the opportunity to learn English as a second language.

In total, the company has given more than $100 million in tuition assistance and supported more than 55,000 employees with the program.

“Archways to Opportunity has proven to promote opportunity and mobility for McDonald’s diverse employee community,” the company said in the statement. “More than 50 percent of the participants are individuals who identify as people of color and almost two-thirds of participants are women.”

With millions of Americans still unemployed after businesses shuttered their doors due to the outbreak, other fast food chains have announced similar hiring plans.

Dunkin’ announced this month that franchisees will hire 25,000 new restaurant employees. Taco Bell said in May it also would hire at least 30,000 workers, implementing new jobs specifically tailored to COVID-19-related health and safety, such as delivery managers, curbside pickup personnel and workers to help streamline mobile app and drive-thru orders.

As the economy increasingly reopens and employers bring some people back to work, the U.S. Department of Labor said a historically high number of people still applied for unemployment benefits over the past week at about 1.5 million.

